OMAK, Wash. - Deputies in Okanogan County are looking into a person of interest in what is believed to be the double homicide of a couple from Omak who were found deceased on their property near Chesaw.
The couple, Dave and Gerlyn Covey, were thought to have gone out to their property Sunday morning but had not been in contact with family.
Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies brought a search team with 15 volunteers, drones and off-road vehicles into the area Tuesday and found the bodies the next day.
Deputies said a person of interest was spotted in the area twice while searching for the Coveys. The male reportedly ran from deputies both times. He was seen near a cabin in which the team found the Coveys' personal belongings and dogs.
The unidentified male was not detained, deputies said they did not have probably cause, citing current Washington law.
Deputies ask that anyone who knows the male's identity or who has information about the Coveys' deaths to contact them at (509)422-7183. The male was last seen wearing an older green camouflage jacket and dark pants and is believed to be armed and dangerous.