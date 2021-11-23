OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – Deputies continue to investigate a weekend shooting that they say occurred at a house party on Kegley Lane Saturday. The sole victim, a 16-year-old boy, was rushed to Spokane for treatment due to the severity of his injuries. Family members say the shooting left him paralyzed.
“From just below the neck, T2 down,” the victim’s mother Misty said. “We’re grateful he can still use his arms.”
Sheriff Tony Hawley says the investigation revealed a single shot was fired inside the home, hitting the teen boy in the back. The suspect was no longer on scene when deputies arrived, but they later found and arrested 19-year-old Daemien Conway. He’s facing multiple charges including third degree assault, tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment.
Loved ones say the victim, Elias Clark, immediately thought of his mother after realizing he had been shot.
“He called me and said, ‘mom I just want you to know I just got shot and I think I’m going to die...I love you mom. I'm dying. I love you,’” his mother Misty told KHQ. “I just lost it.”
She raced to be by her son’s side, quickly learning he was being life flighted to Spokane for treatment.
“The bullet went into his theft shoulder and split off,” she said.
His lung then collapsed. It’s been a fight for survival that his family says the result of incredibly reckless actions by a man Elias barely knew.
“(My son said the shooter) had shown up with the gun, and my son has been trained in gun safety, he was not impressed with his little show,” she said.
The circumstances behind the fired shot are still being investigated, but deputies do know Conway was no longer on scene when they arrived to help. They later found him after his father called in to say he was at his residence. OCSO says Conway then took them to where he tried to dispose of the gun.
They are urging any witnesses who have not yet come forward to please call them right away.
The victim’s family just wants to ensure Elias gets justice.
“I just don't know how to tell my son, he'll never walk again,” Misty said. “He just woke up a little while ago and said, ‘I'm never going to walk again?’ And I just said to him, well that's what they say. We just need to take it day by day. He is so strong.”
OCSO says neither suspect or victim have had any prior run-ins with law enforcement.
