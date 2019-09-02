OKANOGAN, Wash. - An Okanogan County firefighter is in a medically induced coma, fighting for his life after receiving 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns to over half his body while battling the Spring Coulee Fire.
Okanogan County Emergency Management said Fire District #3 Assistant Fire Chief Christian Johnson was engaging with the flames when the incident happened.
Johnson was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and placed into a coma. Doctors scored Johnson's airway a 2 out of 4 on the damage scale, four being the worst.
Medical teams are working to stabilize Johnson before taking into surgery to repair the burns using skin grafts.
Okanogan County Emergency Management Officials are setting up an account at a bank in Okanogan County to help Johnson's family during their time of crisis.
The Spring Coulee Fire started at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 near B and O Roads North between Fletcher Loop Road and Spring Coulee Road.
Local fire crews and Department of Natural Resource crews contained the fire at 5:30 p.m. at 142 acres and started mopping up.
Crews are continuing to mop up and monitor fire lines. Fire investigators are on scene investigating how the fire started.