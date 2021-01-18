Okanogan County government organizations are currently experiencing a cyber-attack that is impacting their ability to provide services to the community.
According to Okanogan County Risk Manager Tanya Craig, it is impacting their computers, phones and emails.
Okanogan County has a team working to get their systems back up and running as soon as possible.
Offices will be open but will be very limited in the services they can provide.
People who were scheduled for jury duty are excused.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.