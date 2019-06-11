Authorities say a son fatally stabbed his mother before fleeing, and attempted to disarm a deputy before he was eventually arrested Monday afternoon in Malott.
Okanogan County Deputies and Malott Fire and Lifeline Ambulance responded to the area of Old Highway 97 and Central Street around 2:45 p.m. in Malott for a reported stabbing.
Police were on scene within minutes and began searching for the suspect who had fled on foot. With assistance of bystanders, deputies established a perimeter around the area he had fled to.
The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Jose Mejia, fled towards the river where he was contacted by deputies. He continued to resist arrest, struggling with deputies in the river and even attempting to disarm one before he was eventually in custody.
Mejia's mother, 64-year-old Juana Ferreria Demejia, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mejia was treated for a hand injury at the Mid Valley Hospital before later being booked into the Okanogan County Jail.
"Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance of those residents of Malott who guided deputies to the area Mejia fled," Sheriff Tony Hawley said. "Their assistance made his quick apprehension possible."
The Washington State Crime lab responded to the scene to assist Detectives collecting evidence.