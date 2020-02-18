PATEROS, Wash. - The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery.
On February 16, Okanogan County deputies responded to the Superstop in Pateros where two suspects had reportedly held the clerk at gunpoint with a revolver and forced her to open the cash register.
Nobody was physically hurt during the robbery but the suspects got away with cash from the register.
The suspects reportedly arrived at the store on foot and were wearing clothing that covered their faces. They were described as either Hispanic or Native American.
The man was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and holding a blue and tan backpack.
The female suspect approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a slender build, brown eyes and last seen in a gray hooded sweatshirt, torn blue jeans, tan slippers and holding a large purple "purse style" bag.
Anyone who may recognize the suspects or has any other information about this case is asked to call the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office at (509)422-7232. As the suspects are known to be armed, authorities ask that the public does not attempt to detain them if they are located.
