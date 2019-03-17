OKANOGAN, Wash. - With the first day of spring coming up on Wednesday, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office is offering some things to add to your spring cleaning lists, and some tips on how to do them safely.
Before getting started with any vigorous activity, they remind people to be sure to stretch and lift with their legs. Use well maintained tools to break up heavy loads into multiple trips.
Be sure to use proper safety equipment, depending on the activity. Wear safety goggles, sturdy shoes and long pants, ear protection and gloves if necessary.
Other tips and suggestions they offered include:
- Replace filters in your A/C unit, furnace, dryer, vacuum, range hood and refrigerator.
- Test batteries in your smoke detectors and change them if necessary.
- Check carbon monoxide detectors.
- Create a family emergency plan and practice it with your family; make sure everyone knows the address and your address is posted near the phone.
- Clean out the medicine cabinet of expired or unused medications.
- Update and refill a 72-hour first aid kit.
- Check expiration fire extinguishers.
- Engage alarm system and update alarm company with any new information.
- Check windows for damages; leaking water may cause windows to warp and become more susceptible to breaking.
- Turn on your sprinklers and check your pipes. You may not know something has broken during the winter months.
- Trim back dead trees and shrubs; especially if they block your view while entering the main road, clear overgrown plants from walkways. Reposition/replace dislodged or broken stepping stones to prevent tripping hazards.
- Clean your chimney again to reduce carbon monoxide buildup and fire hazards.
- Check and clean outside vents.
- Schedule vehicle maintenance to ensure brakes, wipers and tires are in good working order.
- Ensure your mailbox and house are clearly and visibly marked with your address that can be seen from the roadway.
- Clean any culverts and drains to ensure proper water drainage and prevent flooding.