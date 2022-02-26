OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office released the results of the autopsies of the Omak couple found dead on their property earlier this month. The autopsies, conducted by Okanogan County Goroner Dave Rodriguez, confirmed the couple was murdered by gunshot.
Detectives and deputies are continuing investigations into the double homocide. An arrest warrant for two counts of 1st degree murder and two counts of unauthorized remove or concealment of a body has been issued with nationwide extradition for Dylan Jay Harrington of Chesw, WA.
Harrington is a 25-year-old male standing at 5'9" and 145 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. An extension search by several agencies of the area has not turned up a location for him.
Anyone who sees him or has information of his whereabouts are instructed to contact OCSO at (509)422-7232 and select option 4. Under no circumstances should any attempt by made to detain him, as he may still be armed and is considered dangerous.