OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A silver alert has been issued for a 82-year-old man who left on foot in the City of Tonasket.
Wiley Early, has early onset dementia, a slight limp and a slight tremble on one hand.
He was last seen on July 25 around 1:57 p.m. and was seen on camera at 2:09 p.m. at the FIPCU Credit Union in Tonasket.
Wiley is 5'9", 178 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes. He was seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes. He also has a small bag and a blue-colored grocery bag.
If you have seen him please call 9-1-1 and reference case number S23-04769.