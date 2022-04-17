Okanogan man arrested for first-degree murder

OROVILLE, Wash. - Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested for first-degree homicide on Saturday, April 16.
According to the release, deputies got a call around 8:16 p.m. that day reporting a domestic dispute on Westlake Rd. in Oroville. En route to the scene, information came in that suggested it may be a homicide.
Police arrived around 8:30 p.m. to find two adult men in the property, as well as a deceased female. After securing the area, medics entered and confirmed the woman was beyond revival.
One of the men, 70-year-old Roy Rasmussen from Okanogan, was arrested for first-degree murder and transported to Okanogan County Sheriff's Office for interview. There, he confessed to detectives, stating he shot 46-year-old Siri Zosel, whom he claimed was his girlfriend.
Investigation revealed Zosel had not been heard from or seen for some time. One of her friends became concerned and went to the residence. Rasmussen did not let her talk to Zosel and appeared defensive. The friend told her husband, and he went to the resident and was able to get inside. There, he found Zosel lying on the floor, and Rasmussen told him she had been dead for two days.
Rasmussen has been booked into Okanogan County Corrections Center for first-degree murder.
Investigation is still ongoing, and no information about motive or events leading up to the murder have been released. OCSO asks anyone with more information regarding the case to contact them at (509)422-7232.