Video courtesy Amie Meese

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - We've learned of flooding in Conconully this evening, following a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service (NWS). Those in the area report bridges have been washed out and damage to structures in the town.
 
KHQ is working to learn more information from emergency crews in the area and will update with details as they become available. 
 
In the meantime, if you're in the area, remember water can be far deeper than it appears. It takes only six inches of moving water to potentially knock a person over, so stay away from flood waters. Keep out of standing water, and listen for updates from emergency workers in the area.
 
NWS has safety tips for after a flood event. Learn more on their website!
Conconully flood

Courtesy Loretta Houston

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!