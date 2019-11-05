OKLAHOMA City - "If you're going to get caught in the act, you might want to change your "Ain't Nothing Illegal 'Til You Get Caught" T-shirt."
Authorities in Oklahoma offered a bit of fashion advice after arresting two men for trying to steal an ATV.
Investigators with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office recently caught David Rasmussen and David Jolly red handed while attempting to steal the vehicle.
Rasmussen ran into the woods and when investigators found him he was armed with a rifle, which he pointed at deputies. He was taken into custody without incident.
Jolly was found a short time later in a getaway SUV that also appeared stolen and tried to give a fake name. Jolly was found to have a warrant out of Texas for causing a crash with serious injuries.
The Sheriff's Office shared a photo of Rasmussen, who happened to be wearing a T-shirt that read, "Ain't Nothing Illegal 'Til You Get Caught."
Both men are facing 21 counts for crimes in Oklahoma County and investigators also tied the men to an Oklahoma City Police Department investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.