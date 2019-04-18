Our Kids: Our Business believes bad behavior from students in the classroom can be a cry for help. The group is hosting a training session to help teachers recognize the signs of trauma.
OKOB is partnering with Spokane Public Schools and EDS 101 to put on the event. The training will cover how to tell when a child is struggling with trauma, how to support them and how to help them through a crisis. The event's featured speaker is author Heather Forbes.
OKOB coalition member Dena Chappell says the group is dedicated to ending the high rate of child abuse in Spokane. She hopes the training will give teachers the skills to help in the process.
"Teachers are on the front line of that," Chappell said. "How is it that we can change the way we do business to meet the needs of these kids who are coming to us maybe not ready to learn because of various tramua that they've encountered?"
The training will be held at the Talbott Event Center at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 18. Registration is $40 and a free dinner will be provided. More information is available here.