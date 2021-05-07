Old European is looking for cooks to join their staff, and are willing to dish out a few hundred dollars to get them.
In a post on their Facebook page, the restaurant says that after a hired employee works 90 days, they will receive a $500 cash bonus. That's not all, however.
Old Euro also says the person that directs a potential employee in their direction will also receive a $500 gift card after the employee works 90 days.
Here's how you can apply if you're interested:
Send a message to Old European through either their Facebook or Instagram accounts.
Apply in person at either their Old European (7640 N Division St) or Little Euro (517 N Pines Rd in Spokane Valley) locations.
Email Jeff at littleeuro@gmail.com