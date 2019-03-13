Demolition of the historic YWCA building by the North Bank has taken place. Two new 13 story towers will be constructed where it once stood. These towers will contain hotel rooms, apartments, condos and retail space. This is a $60 million project.
Spokane developer Larry Stone purchased the property back in November of 2010. He bought it for $3.2 million, purchasing it through his company, Falls LLC.
Wes Southwick, the project manager for the Falls Development told our partners at the Spokesman review that the company is planning to start construction this year.