SPOKANE, Wash. - Olive Garden is delivering free meals to firefighters at Spokane Fire Station 2 and 13 on Labor Day to thank them for all they do.
This is the eighteenth year that Olive Garden has delivered food to first responders across the country.
Since its start in 2002, over 12,000 meals have been delivered to first responders.
This year, the Olive Garden located on Newport Highway in North Spokane is taking meals to stations 2 and 13.
It's Matthew Weardem's second year delivering meals in Spokane. He said he is honored to have the opportunity to say thanks.
"They are real people just like you and I. They do a lot of hard work and being able to serve them is really special," Weardem said.
Matthew's brother is a first responder in Texas, so for him, being able to stop by the station makes him feel at home.
"It's great to be able to do a small service for a thankless job," Weardem said. "A lot of what they do is grueling and they don't get a lot of thanks."
Meals include classics like fettuccine alfredo and spaghetti, but it's not complete without Olive Garden's famous salad and bread sticks.
Weardem hopes that other will see what the restaurant does for first responders in our area and will be inspired to get out and say thank you for themselves.
"If you see one of them, It would be awesome just to say thanks and that their work isn't going unnoticed," Weardem said.