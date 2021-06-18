Every four years - or five if there's a pandemic - the eyes of the world tune in to root on the group of elite athletes competing for their country in the Olympics.
For some of those athletes in the United States, the road to Tokyo begins in Idaho.
Sort of.
After decades of coaching track and field at the collegiate level, current Salmon, Idaho resident Pat McCurry, founded Idaho Afoot and now spends his time coaching runners. Real runners. Not runners like me who do it on a casual basis strictly to offset calories from IPAs to keep the dad bod at bay for at least a few more years.
"Really high-end track people, trail runners, marathoners, a little bit of everything," McCurry said of his coaching business.
While McCurry does bring in runners for training at his home, most of the training is done virtually, including those elite athletes he's getting ready for a potential run at the Olympics, which begins this weekend at the U.S. and British trials.
"All of my athletes in the trials are steeplechasers - women steeplechasers," McCurry said. Three competing at the US Trials in Eugene and one competing in the British trials."
Among the athletes competing this weekend is a young woman from the Tri-Cities area named Marisa Howard.
"Marisa is one of the best American steeplechasers," McCurry said boasting about his athlete. "She was fifth in the US Championships in 2019. She actually fell in that race and still got 5th... Marisa is very much expected to be in the mix next week in Eugene (Oregon)."
With the Olympic Trials this weekend, McCurry says as a coach he begins to feel a bit of nervousness for his athletes who have put in so much work over the past four years to even get to this point.
"As a coach you always have in mind all of the things that could go wrong," McCurry said. "It's your job to be the worrier."
Even through his UK athlete, Lizzie Bird, and Washington's Marisa Howard are expected to do well this weekend, like any good coach, McCurry will be there win or lose.
"It's my job to help them afterwards, too," McCurry added. "Work back and get recovered mentally and emotionally and get back to work when the time is right."
Should his runners win and make the Olympics, McCurry isn't necessarily putting the runner before the steeple and getting ready to head to Japan next month.
"Under normal circumstances, yes absolutely, but we are not in a normal year," McCurry said talking about potential restrictions with personnel this year due to COVID. "Not even looking into that until after next week with the US Trials."
Those Olympics trials will air this weekend on KHQ.