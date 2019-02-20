Sheriffs in Okanogan County have arrested a man accused of posting Facebook death threats directed at Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and other Washington state Sheriffs after they announced their opposing of Inititative-1639.
Late Wednesday morning, a search warrant was served at the residence of 23-year-old Jaydin Ledford.
The investigation began on Feb. 4 after death threats surfaced from a Facebook account, stating that "Ozzie Knezovich is gonna get a bullet in his skull" or "Sheriffs that are non compliant will be shot. by me."
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force along with Omak Police and Okanogan County Sheriff's Detectives.
Law enforcement took these threats very seriously and agencies were notified to be cautious of Ledford, particularly if they were to need to respond to a call for service involving him or in the area of his residence.
Police learned early in the investigation that Ledford lived in Omak, Wash. Ledford was taken into custody without incident and was held in Okanogan County Jail prior to being transferred to FBI custody. The FBI and JTTF continue to investigate the threats.
Ledford is facing charges of harassment for threatening to kill and intimidating a public servant.