ADA COUNTY, Idaho - Central Health District (CDH) announced today it has confirmed Idaho's first COVID-19 case with the Omicron variant.
According to the release, the resident is over the age of 50 and experiencing very mild symptoms, likely due to being fully vaccinated. The sample was given by a resident who had reported out-of-state travel.
"It’s important for people to realize that this new and highly transmissible variant has now been detected in Idaho, and many areas across the US. Many Idahoans regularly travel this time of year, and we need to remember to continue to take precautions, including receiving your vaccine or vaccine booster if you have not done so already," said Lindsay Haskell, Communicable Disease Control Manager for CDH.
Ada County remains at a high level of community transmission, and public health officials continue to recommend everyone aged 5 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine. Those eligible to receive a booster are encouraged to get one if they haven't yet.
CDH asks that residents continue to utilize other mitigation methods, such as wearing face coverings in crowded public spaces, testing after exposure, and staying home and getting tested if you are sick.
Please use CDH’s vaccine provider lists for more information about vaccine locations across Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley Counties.