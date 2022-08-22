Leslie Lowe
Isolated chances of thunderstorms are expected to linger throughout the day, with the most likely scenario for stronger storms is in northeast Oregon, southeast Washington, central Idaho and Montana. 
Skies will be a bit cloudier today and temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80's. 
 
Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine. with highs that will bounce right back up into the 90's.
 
An area of low pressure will remain stationary over the Pacific Northwest Wednesday, bringing the threat of isolated thunderstorms once again mid-week, before a weak ridging brings quiet weather with highs in the 80's and low 90's through the weekend.
 
 

