On and off again showers will continue to plague the Inland Northwest for the remainder of the day. High temperatures are looking drastically below average, anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees off for this time of year. We will try to reach the low to mid 60's in Spokane. We are not ruling out isolated thunderstorm activity across the region. These systems would be slow moving leading to the potential for localized flooding, downpours and lightning, of course.
After a patchy fog start to tomorrow morning things are looking up. We are talking mostly sunny skies and temperatures on the cool side of normal in the upper 60's. Closing out the week high pressure looks to build back in leaving us with more sunshine and drier conditions overall. However, the next system is set to strike on Sunday with about a 40% chance of showers for Spokane.