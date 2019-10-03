We will continue to see on again, off again showers throughout the day today with those mostly cloudy skies lingering. Our temperatures remain below average and set to peak in the upper 50's today.
Tomorrow we could see some lingering showers. We also won't rule out the potential for isolated thunderstorm activity. For those in the Columbia Basin or Palouse expect breezy conditions with wind speeds up to 15 mph. Look for wind gusts up to 30 mph on top of those sustained winds. Temperatures for Friday will be similar to today.
Heading into the weekend temperatures are on the rise. We aren't ruling out shower chances for Saturday. Otherwise, it looks like we will be on a drying and warming trend. Sunday appears to be the best day of the weekend! Temperatures should be back up into the 60's. The next system is set to arrive mid-week.
