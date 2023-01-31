Fairchild AFB
Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base (AFB) announced maintenance at the Child Development Center is on-going, and children have been moved to the School-Aged Center at Building 2310 as a result. 

Parents or eligible sponsors must pick up their children before noon, as lunch cannot be served at the school-aged center facility. Supervisors and commanders are asked to accommodate families who must make alternate plans for childcare. 

Normal hours will resume Wednesday, and any questions should be directed to the school-aged services desk at 509-247-5601. 

