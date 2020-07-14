BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — Investigators said Tuesday they are looking into what prompted gunfire that left one police officer dead and another injured during an overnight pursuit in a Seattle suburb.
The shooting occurred after Bothell police tried to pull over a black sedan about 9:40 p.m. Monday on State Route 522. The driver fled, striking a pedestrian and crashing through a median before coming to a stop, the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team said in a statement Tuesday.
Gunfire was exchanged before the suspect ran off, and other responding officers found the first two shot at the scene, one fatally, the statement said.
Police hunted for the suspect for almost six hours, saying they were searching for a male suspect who was armed and wearing a gray tank top and baggy sweatpants. They finally found and arrested him on a nearby rooftop where he had been hiding, they said.
The Bothell Police Department identified the fallen officer as Jonathan Shoop. Officer Shoop is survived by his fiancé, his mother, and his two brothers.
The surviving officer was treated and released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said. The pedestrian remained in satisfactory condition Tuesday.
“We are relieved to know a suspect has been apprehended, and we will continue to follow this situation,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a written statement. “I send the deepest condolences to the family and friends of this public servant who was killed while serving the community.”
A memorial to the slain officer was growing outside Bothell’s City Hall, where well-wishers piled flowers atop and around a parked police vehicle.
In a tweet, Bothell Councilman Mason Thompson said he was “heartbroken.”
“My prayers are with the officers who have been shot and their families,” Thompson said.
