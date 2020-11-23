Mixed conditions will continue to the south and east of Spokane. That being said, by drive time traffic we could see a little mixed precipitation returning to the metro area. Regardless, please be sure you are driving for conditions. Daytime highs will hit the mid to upper 30s and we will hover around freezing overnight. That does mean a refreeze will be possible, so conditions could be slick tomorrow morning.
We will aim to return to the 40s under cloudy skies. By late tomorrow night our next band is moving in. It will be all about timing and temperatures. As of last check in models are indicating mostly rain for Spokane. For the mountains, of course, it will be snow and some of the valley locations will have the chance for that rain/snow mix.
