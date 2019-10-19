One Coug fan went above and beyond to throw a tailgate party in the pouring rain

Rain or shine, Cougs fans say they're here for a good time, especially because it's homecoming weekend.
"It's cougar football Saturday, why wouldn't we be here? Doesn't matter, die hard Cougs," WSU fans said.
Light the fires, and heat up the hot coffee, because it's Cougar football time, but Saturday, you had to break out the ponchos too. It rained through the night, and all day in Pullman.
If you've ever been to a WSU tailgate, then you know a lot of people get jam-packed into the parking lots. So, some people embraced the rain and got creative.
"I guess this is a little tent city that we've got here. We knew it was homecoming, and we have a lot of people coming," Rodger Iverson, WSU football fan, said.
One canopy wasn't good enough for Iverson, because he's got dozens of people coming to his spot. So, he tied together ten canopies, keeping the TV, food, fire pit, and decorations dry.
"We decided to put some tents up, and some walls, then more tents and walls, and it just kind of made this little collection of a tent city," Iverson said.
Cougs fans will be the first to tell you, no one throws a better tailgate party, even at 10 am on a rainy day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.