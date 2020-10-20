Enjoy today's beautiful Fall weather, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 50's.
The first in a series of storms rolls in Wednesday, bringing the chance for a rain/snow mix to some valley floors and accumulating snow for places like Lookout pass.
Thursday looks relatively quiet. But, Cold Canadian air settles in across the Pacific Northwest allowing temperatures to dive downward, with highs only reaching into the mid 40's.
Friday through the weekend feels a lot more like Winter then Fall! Daytime highs bomb out in the 30's and overnight lows drop into the teens and 20's. With cold air in place and a system moving in overnight Friday into Saturday morning, the set up is certainly there for the potential of snow to valley floors.
The ONE thing I know for sure is that it will be cold! As far as snow totals go....we will continue to fine tune our weekend outlook as forecast models come into better agreement.
