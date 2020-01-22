UPDATE:
According to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, they have received seven people who were injured during the shooting.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Seattle Fire Chief is reporting that one person is dead and five are in critical condition after a shooting near Pike Place Market in Seattle.
According to KING 5, the shooting happened near Third Avenue and Pine Street before 5 p.m.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting near Pike Place Market Wednesday evening.
According to KING 5, Seattle Police are reporting multiple victims associated with the shooting but their conditions are unknown at this time.
The Seattle Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area near 4th Avenue and Pine Street.
A suspect has fled the scene and police are searching for them.
