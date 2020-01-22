One dead and five missing after snowmobiles fall through ice in Canada

One man is dead and five others are still missing after a tour group's snowmobiles went through the ice along Quebec's Lac Saint-Jean Tuesday night.
Quebec provincial police launched a widespread search today Wednesday, but were unable to locate the missing people before nightfall.
After dark, police said they will continue to monitor the area, but scale back the intensity of the search and divers will return to the water in the morning.
During the search Wednesday afternoon, a provincial police pilot was injured when their helicopter crashed into the water.
The injuries were not life-threatening and no one else was aboard, police said.
The transportation safety board of Canada says it is deploying a team of investigators to probe the crash.
