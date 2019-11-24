Police Lights crime

One is dead and multiple are injured after a crash near Spirit Lake on Sunday. 

According to Idaho State Police, 50-year-old John Hampton was driving with three passengers when he went around a curve and drifted towards the other lane, striking a truck. 

Hampton's car flipped and landed in a ditch.

Hampton was pronounced dead at the scene while an adult and a juvenile were flown to Kootenai Health and one juvenile was flown to Sacred Heart. 

The driver of the truck hit did not sustain injuries. 

