SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has passed away after a rollover-crash in southwest Spokane County Wednesday.
Witnesses saw the Lexus speeding near S. Cheney Spokane Road. The car rolled several times after the driver, 19-year-old Rayce R. Kent, failed to negotiate a curve.
The driver and passenger in the front of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The adult male passenger in the backseat was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators obtained a search warrant to test Kent's blood for signs of intoxication.
Kent has been booked into Spokane County Jail on vehicular homicide charges.