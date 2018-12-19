A three-car crash on Highway 2 in Airway Heights left one dead and five injured Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred right before 8 a.m. near Christensen Road on Highway 2. Washington State Patrol has confirmed one person has died, while five more were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
A fatal car accident happened this morning right before 8am on HWY 2 near Christensen Rd. One person is dead, 5 others were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. 3 cars were involved in the crash. @KHQLocalNews @Fox28_Spokane pic.twitter.com/aTDCjJpW7j— Grace Chapin (@KHQGraceChapin) December 19, 2018
Washington State Patrol Trooper Sevigney says they are investigating possible impairment in the causing driver.
Detours were in place until about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday morning when WSP reopened all eastbound lanes on Highway 2.
US2 at Christensen fatal crash will have intersection closed. Detour is in place.— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) December 19, 2018
