  • Rob Curry

A three-car crash on Highway 2 in Airway Heights left one dead and five injured Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred right before 8 a.m. near Christensen Road on Highway 2. Washington State Patrol has confirmed one person has died, while five more were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Sevigney says they are investigating possible impairment in the causing driver.

Detours were in place until about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday morning when WSP reopened all eastbound lanes on Highway 2.

Tags

Recommended for you