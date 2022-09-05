SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shot and killed a suspect on the evening of Sept. 4. The officers responded to complaints that an a neighbor was violating an anti-harassment court order.
Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller indicated to police that the neighbor was outside with what the complainant believed to be an AR-15 style rifle.
According to SPD, multiple officers responded to the scene due to issuance of a court order coupled with the suspect being armed and close to the caller. Uniformed ultimately shot and killed the suspect. At least one long-gun was observed in the immediate vicinity of the suspect.
SPD said officers quickly rendered first aid to the injured suspect. The suspect was subsequently transported to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased. The suspect was the only individual injured in the incident.
Per standard procedure, the involved officers were placed on administrative leave. Officers were equipped with body cameras at the time of the incident.
The Spokane Independent Investigative Response team (SIIR) will conduct the investigation.