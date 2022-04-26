JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. - One soldier is dead and two others injured after a vehicle-incident that happened during training at the Yakima Training Center.
Officials at Joint-Base Lewis-McChord said 20-year-old Joseph A. Marquez passed away in single-vehicle accident during a training exercise on Monday. No other details about the incident were released.
Two other soldiers were minorly injured and taken to Yakima Memorial Hospital to be treated. The base is withholding their names per their privacy guidelines.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pfc. Marquez,” said Lt. Col. Michael Filanowski, commander of 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment. “Blackhawk Squadron sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”
The accident is actively being investigated.