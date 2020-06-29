SEATTLE, Wash. - One man has died and another is in critical condition after being shot near the Seattle Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone early Monday morning.
According to KIRO, Seattle Police are investigating the shooting that occurred around 3 a.m. near 12th Ave. and Pike St, where barricades are still up that city officials have been trying to take down all weekend.
A spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center says two men suffering gunshot wounds arrived between 3:15-3:30 a.m. Monday, one by a private vehicle and the other via Seattle Fire Department medics.
The victim who arrived at Harborview at 3:30 a.m. was later pronounced dead, according to the spokesperson. The other man remains in critical condition and is in intensive care at Harborview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.