RICHLAND, Wash. - Richland police (RPD) are warning residents to stay away from the Fred Meyer on Wellsian Way on reports of a shooting.
Police have confirmed they are investigating an active shooter situation and there are at least two victims. One is reportedly deceased and the other injured.
Police have released photos of a potential suspect in the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you've seen person pictured below or can identify them, please call 509-628-0333,
This is a breaking news story, KHQ is working to confirm more details.