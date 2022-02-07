RICHLAND, Wash. - Richland police (RPD) are warning residents to stay away from the Fred Meyer on Wellsian Way on reports of a shooting. 

Police have confirmed they are investigating an active shooter situation and there are at least two victims. One is reportedly deceased and the other injured.

Police have released photos of a potential suspect in the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous. 

If you've seen person pictured below or can identify them, please call 509-628-0333,

This is a breaking news story, KHQ is working to confirm more details. 

Tags

Current Contests

Super Proposal

Super Proposal

    Nominate a deserving couple to win a stunning diamond engagement ring by Jewelry Design Center. The proposal will be pre-recorded and aired during halftime of the Big Game airing on February 13th on KHQ!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!