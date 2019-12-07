MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake man is dead and three people are injured after a head-on collision Friday afternoon near Moses Lake.
According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, 75-year-old Max Taylor was driving eastbound on Road 7-Northeast west of Road K-Northeast when he cross over into the westbound lane and hit an on-coming car driven by a 16-year-old Moses Lake teenager.
Taylor was transported to Samaritan Healthcare where he later died of his injuries. The driver of the other car and her two teenage passengers were injured and also transported to Samaritan Healthcare.
Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash. Instead, investigators believe Taylor had a medical emergency while driving, causing him to cross over the center line and hit the on-coming car.
Both drivers and one of the passengers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. The investigation into crash is on-going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.