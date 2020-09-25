COLBERT, Wash. -
UPDATE: SEPT. SEPT. 26 AT 8:30 A.M.
The names of the people involved in a Highway 2 crash Friday night have been released. 36-year-old Amber McCoy died at the scene, Washington State Patrol said she was wearing a seat belt. Two children, one 13-year-old and one 10-year-old were taken to the hospital, and one person remained uninjured.
UPDATE: SEPT. 25 AT 10:00 P.M.
Northbound Highway 2 has reopened but southbound Highway 2 remains closed at Woolard Road.
Drivers are asked to use the signed detour that is in place.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
COLBERT, Wash. - Highway 2 is closed in both directions near Woodard Road in Colbert due to a fatal collision.
According to the Washington State Patrol, two vehicles were involved in the rollover crash.
The roadway, which is approximately six miles north of Spokane, will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
