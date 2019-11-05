Fargo Brewing One-Der Dog
FARGO, N.D. - A North Dakota brewing company has released six packs of beer featuring dogs looking for forever homes in support of a rescue organization.

Fargo Brewing Company held a not-for-profit event Monday evening in support of 4 Luv of Dog Rescue. With help from Northern Plains Label, brewers packaged their original lager into 6-packs of cans each featuring a different "Oneder Dog" available for adoption.

“Some of these dogs, while being great with people, have a hard time socializing with other dogs and therefore don’t get to come to foster puppy meet & greets which makes it difficult for people to get to know how great they really are!” a post read.

Fargo Brewing said some of the dogs featured had been waiting for a forever home for a long time, and attendees were able to pick up six packs of the beer and meet some of the dogs available for adoption. All profits were donated to 4 Luv of Dog.

"Wow. We have received and incredible outpouring of support and encouragement from our 'Oneder Dog' Beer Release yesterday and it is truly heartwarming," the company said in a post. "Thank you all for helping us bring attention to this cause and wanting to be involved. We can’t thank you enough."

