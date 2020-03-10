Police Lights

Courtesy: MGN

One is dead after a crash on SH-53 west of Rathdrum, Idaho. 

According to Idaho State Police, 21-year-old Gage Frizzell was driving westbound in a Subaru when he drifted into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Ford pickup truck driven by 45-year-old Patrick Creekmore. 

Frizzell was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Creekmore was transported to Kootenai Health by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. 

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.  

