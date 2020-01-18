One dies after two car crash near Twin Lakes
One is dead after a crash near Twin Lakes, ID on State Highway 41 at milepost 12.4
According to Idaho State Police, 18-year-old Tytus Aske was traveling southbound when he lost control of the vehicle and slid into the northbound lanes striking a pickup truck driven by 68-year-old Ronnie Vaughn.
Aske's passenger, 18-year-old Andrew Lucas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
All in the cars were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
