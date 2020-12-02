HAYDEN, Idaho - On Dec. 1, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Northern Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to a car accident at the intersection of Maple and Orchard.
The driver, 40-year-old Ronald M. Curry from Coeur d'Alene, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 21-year-old Jakob P. Trauteutter also from Coeur d'Alene, was transported to Kootenai Health for minor injuries.
Police said based on the initial investigation, it appears that Curry was traveling eastbound on Orchard at a high speed and failed to stop at a "T" intersection. The vehicle left the roadway and went airborne, striking several trees. Police said the initial investigation also determined that alcohol was a factor in the accident.
The incident remains under investigation.
