KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is telling people to avoid the area of west 5th Avenue and south Washington Street.
KPD says one gunshot victim died at a local hospital. Right now, police believe the death is connected to the area it's investigating.
The nature of the man's death is currently unknown.
According to KPD, vehicles involved with the victim have been identified, with one being located. KPD said initial information reports the victim was dropped off at the hospital in one vehicle, then a man exited and got into a different vehicle. KPD said the second vehicle was located.
When stopped by police, one man ran away into a house, where KPD believes everybody inside got out. KPD said then, a woman driver and 5-year-old passenger were seen in the vehicle and a firearm was observed. KPD said the man who ran inside the house was detained.
An investigation is underway.
This is a breaking news story where information could change and be updated as information becomes available.