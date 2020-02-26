One is dead after being ejected from a car during a single car crash Tuesday night on North Rambo Road near West Deno Road.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the driver was traveling south on Rambo and started to leave the west side of the roadway and onto the shoulder. The driver over-corrected and the vehicle began to roll.
First responders attempted life-saving measures on the driver but was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, and speed appears to be a factor in the fatal crash.
Traffic Unit Investigators are continue the investigate the crash.
