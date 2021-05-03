One downtown restaurant is dealing with more than pandemic problems

One local restaurant is on edge, facing with more than just the pending rollback.
At a time when they're preparing to deal with a much lower bottom line, they're also dealing with crime.
"She was tweaking out and everything started calling me a cow, a pig, all sorts of names in the book," waitress, Rosie DeCaro said.
Two weeks ago, a women eating at Uncle Rusty's in downtown Spokane caused a scene when asked to pay her bill, and this isn't the first time.
"This gal comes in once in a while and orders and we usually collect the money from her beforehand she ordered a milkshake and fries and when I went to go get the money from her she didn't want to pay," added DeCaro.
So staff members, like Rosie, her mom, and her brothers had to step in.
Things were getting intense, so intense, one worker ended up in the hospital.
"I was running back here to beat her to the door there to get the cops to catch her and I ended up going down right here, I busted my nose, and ended up at sacred heart for six hours and found out I have a fractured nose, and we thought my right wrist was fractured but found out it was severely sprained thank god," Rosie stated.
The establishment says the last year and a half has been a struggle anyways, and with customers like this, it makes it even more difficult.
"This is a family run own business and with that on top of it, because losing that money on top of everything else, every penny counts for us."
As the state waits to hear which counties will stay, or roll back a phase, owners say they would be another step backwards for them.
"The devastation almost if we have to go back- we just brought everything back on- hurt the morale of the staff and hurt basically everything we are working toward because every time we get ahead of the game it seems like we are backtracking again," owner, Uncle Rusty said.