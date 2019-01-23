WALLACE, Idaho - A crash on I-90 near Wallace has become fatal, according to Idaho State Police.

In a release, ISP said the crash happened at milepost 61 at approximately 11:56 a.m. Wednesday.

Keith Coleman, 61, of Kellogg, was driving a white 2005 Ford Ranger pickup entering westbound 1-90 from exit 61 when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic, police said.

Both westbound lanes had been occupied by two semi-tractor trailer vehicles.

According to police, Coleman lost control of his truck and crossed in front of a 2015 Freightliner pulling a trailer, which was being driven by 63-year-old Richard Lamphere of New Mexico.

Coleman hit the median barrier head on, then bounced back into the fast lane in front of Lamphere, who then sideswiped Coleman.

Coleman was taken to Shoshone Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Lamphere was not hurt and both drivers were wearing seat belts.

According to a tweet by ISP, the investigation is ongoing, but weather and conditions were initially being examined as a possible contributing factor in the crash.