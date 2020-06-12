DEER PARK, Wash. - One driver was killed following a two-vehicle crash east of Deer Park.
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of W. Montgoery Road and N. Short Road just before 9:00 p.m. on THursday, June 11.
Deputies were advised that one of the drivers, a woman, was severely injured and passersby were beginning CPR. Fire/medical personnel arrived and took over lifesaving efforts and provided medical attention to the other driver, a man who was also severely injured.
A short time later, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.
There were no witnesses to the crash, but evidence indicated that the man had been traveling west on Montgomery in a green Chevrolet pickup and failed to stop at the stop sign. The truck slammed into a white Chevrolet Trailblazer heading south on Short Road, driven by the woman.
The investigation remains ongoing but at this time, the Sheriff's Office doesn't believe impairment or speed were a factor in the crash.
