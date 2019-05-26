Ambulance with police lights

POTLATCH, Idaho - One driver had to be taken to the hospital before receiving a citation after a two-car crash near Potlatch Sunday afternoon. 

Idaho State Police say 79-year-old Phyllis Hadaller was traveling south on Fiddler's Ridge Loop, stopped at the stop sign to get onto State Highway 6. 

Fischer Osborn, 20, was headed west on State Highway 6 when police say Hadaller failed to yield and pulled out in front of Osborn. As a result, Osborn's pickup truck hit the driver's side of Hadaller's car.

Hadaller was taken to Pullman Regional hospital and cited with an infraction. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. 

