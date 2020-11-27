SPOKANE, Wash. - One Gonzaga player has tested positive for COVID-19 according to head coach Mark Few, our news partners at the Spokesman-Review reported.
This comes after the team played Thanksgiving day against Kansas and Friday morning against Auburn.
Before the game on Friday, it was announced that two people would be sitting the game out due to COVID-19 protocols.
After the team won 90-67 on Friday, in a post-game press conference Few confirmed that one player had tested positive.
