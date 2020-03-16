Update: A driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a head-on collision on Trent Ave. in Spokane Valley.
A driver was traveling westbound on Trent in a Ford vehicle and veered over the center line for unknown reasons. They collided with two vehicles head on.
The driver of the Ford was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The other drivers were not injured.
One lane of traffic has opened westbound and eastbound on Trent.
One driver transported with non-life threatening injuries. @WSDOT_East crews now have one lane open in each direction past the scene. Please put your phone away. pic.twitter.com/xhfRLKboPA— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) March 16, 2020
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Troopers and Spokane Valley Firefighters are on scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on SR-290 (Trent) at Coleman Rd.
According to WSP, eastbound lanes are blocked and one westbound is blocked on Trent. Avoid the area.
WSDOT advises drivers to seek alternate routes.
Heads up to travelers this morning that there is a collision in the Spokane Valley on SR 290/Trent Rd. blocking the eastbound lanes. Use alternate routes and slow down through the area. pic.twitter.com/Q0Q7jOlosW— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 16, 2020
