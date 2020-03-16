Trent Crash 3-16-20

Update: A driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a head-on collision on Trent Ave. in Spokane Valley.

A driver was traveling westbound on Trent in a Ford vehicle and veered over the center line for unknown reasons. They collided with two vehicles head on.

The driver of the Ford was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The other drivers were not injured.

One lane of traffic has opened westbound and eastbound on Trent.

Previous coverage:

WSP Trent crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Troopers and Spokane Valley Firefighters are on scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on SR-290 (Trent) at Coleman Rd.

According to WSP, eastbound lanes are blocked and one westbound is blocked on Trent. Avoid the area.

WSDOT advises drivers to seek alternate routes.

